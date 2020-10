Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald J. Maynard

Ronald J. Maynard born January 20th 1954 in Norfolk County, England, first son of Jarrett and Dorathy (Ball) Maynard. He died October 9th. in Houma Louisiana where he lived for many years. He leaves behind two brothers, William and John, a daughter, Jenny Claire and five grandchildren. He had lots of friends and loved music.



