Ronald John Dugas Sr., 58, a native of Houma and resident of Loranger, La., passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Julie Ann Dugas; children, Lisa M. Haner, and Ronald J. Dugas Jr. and wife Alyssa Dugas; and grandchildren, Brooklynn Dugas, Blake Dugas, Elijah Callahan, Haiden Haner and MacKenzie Haner.



He was survived by his brother, Edger "E.J." Dugas Jr.; sister, Darlene A. Pitre and Kirk; and half-sister, Gloria Myers.



He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Joseph Dugas Sr.; and mother and stepfather, Mary Ann "Sue Sue" Breaux Pate and husband Wendell; brother Donald J. Dugas; and sister, Ann Raye Normand.





