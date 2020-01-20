|
Ronald John LeBoeuf, 77, a native of Montegut and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the funeral service to start at 11 a.m., at Bayou Blue Assembly of God, 1403 Prospect Blvd. Burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Pichauffe LeBoeuf; son, Brian LeBoeuf; daughters, Karen Chauvin (Harvey) and Amy Dow (James); grandchildren, Shannon, Kaylee, and Lacey LeBoeuf, James Chauvin(Courtney), Katie Pickering, James and Ava Dow; nephew, Keith Giroir (Justine) and Heath Giroir (Michelle); great-nephews, Kaleb and Karter; great-neice, Jaitlynn; brother, Harold LeBoeuf (Linda); sister, Yvonne Soudelier (Eugene); sister-in-laws, Diana and Annie LeBoeuf; and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille Sr. and Josephine Dupre LeBoeuf; twin brother, Donald LeBoeuf; brothers, Harris and Camille LeBouef Jr.
Ronald retired as assistant chief from the Houma Fire Department after 32 years of service. He enjoyed camping and fishing and was well known for his carpentry work.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020