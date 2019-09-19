|
Ronald "Pac" Johnson departed this life on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at his residence in Thibodaux. He was 36, a native of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux. Burial in Chackbay Cemetery.
Ronald is survived by his mother, Patricia Ann Johnson; stepfather Theodore Pratt; sisters Mary, Elizabeth, Tina, Mckayla and Mica Johnson; brothers Anthony, Theodore, Darnell and Devonta Johnson; seven sons; eight daughters; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Claiborne; brothers Robert and Jarnell Johnson; maternal grandparents Julius and Beatrice Duncan Johnson; and companion Jada Keller.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019