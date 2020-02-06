Home

Ronald Jon Chaisson II Obituary
Ronald Jon Chaisson II, 42, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Feb. 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. A religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

He is survived by his father, Ronald Chaisson; aunts, Susan Baker Nette (Mike) and Mary Baker Fleiken (Roy); uncles, Michael Chaisson, Daniel Chaisson, and Randel Chaisson (Vickie); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cathleen Baker Chaisson; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Eunice Kellum Chaisson; and maternal grandparents, Roy and Frances Gray Baker.

He was a very outgoing car enthusiast who loved LSU sports.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
