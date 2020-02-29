|
Ronald Joseph Cancienne, 68, a resident of Schriever, La., went home to his Lord on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by family.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with military service and memorial to follow at noon on Tuesday, March 3, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma , 4511 West Park Ave. in Gray.
Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Kim Cancienne; his beautiful daughter, Lauren Cancienne; two sons, Ronald Cancienne Jr. and Brad Cancienne, of Missouri; grandchildren, Kai and Brynn Potts, of Schriever, La.; Morgan and Bradley Cancienne, of St. Louis, Mo.; siblings, Danny Cancienne, Deborah Knoblock Moore, and Donna Knoblock Matherne. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erma Knoblock Angelloz and Lufroid Charles Knoblock Jr.
In 1977 he married the woman he would affectionately call "his bride" for the rest of his lifetime. As a husband, Ron was passionate, devoted and infuriating, but only most of the time. An avid car enthusiast and coin collector, Ron had a gift for making friends out of strangers. A true Cajun through-and-through, he enjoyed cooking, fishing, guns, his country and the great state of Louisiana. His sense of humor and love for his family who knew him as "No. 1 Son" could not be denied. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020