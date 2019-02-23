Ronald Joseph Picou, 79, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, February 25, at Chauvin Funeral Home and from 10 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, February 26, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Linda Callahan Picou; two daughters, Mindy Picou and husband, Ray Scott, and Wendy Lua Picou, both of Houma; two sons, Gerard "Bud" Anthony Picou, and Kellen Jude Picou, both of Houma; five grandchildren, Chrissy Picou and husband, Reis Prevost, Niki Scott and husband, Cory Thibodeaux, Chad Michael and wife, Lauren Rhodes, and Ray Michael Scott, all of Houma; and Joseph Thomas and wife, Korihn Scott, of Fort Bragg, N.C.; six great- grandchildren, Logan Andrew Arnold, Chloe Elizabeth Arnold, Gage Michael Scott, Gabriella Emmalena Scott, Jaley Maria Prevost, Piper Rose Prevost, all of Houma; sisters, Kathryn Picou and husband, Ernest Vicknair of Thibodeaux; and Linda Picou and husband, Richard Charpentier of Houma; and one brother, John Lloyd and wife, Donna Picou of Houston, TX.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Lena Picou; his parents, Marson Sylvester Picou and Emily Marie Thibodeaux Picou; and his sister, Garnett Picou Bourgeois.



Mr. Ronnie was the Franchise Owner of Tastee Donuts #28 in Houma from 1976 to 1984. Mr. Ronnie founded Mr. Ronnie's Famous Hot Donuts in 1994.



He was a devout Catholic, member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1317 for 60 years. He was devoted to The Precious Blood, and the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Heart of Mary, St Joseph and St. Joseph Altar Society and St. Vincent de Paul Society.



He served his country as a Platoon Sargent in the Louisiana National Guard for six years.



Ronald was very generous and helped those in need. He was compassionate to others and never met a stranger. He enjoyed watching Saints Football and was an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He enjoyed spending his leisure time fishing and going on his weekly dates with his beloved wife, Miss Linda.



His life and memory will live on in all those he knew; most especially his family. Ronald "Mr. Ronnie" will never be forgotten. He will always be loved by his family and friends.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019