Ronald Joseph Thibodeaux, 78, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on April 10, 2020.
A private Graveside Service will be held in Holy Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his brothers, Larry, Anthony Jr., and Gary Thibodeaux; sisters, Veronica White, Denne Price, Edna Boquet (Victor), and Sophie Thibodeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Dorothy Thibodeaux; and brother, Julius Thibodeaux.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020