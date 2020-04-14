Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Ronald Joseph Thibodeaux Obituary
Ronald Joseph Thibodeaux, 78, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on April 10, 2020.

A private Graveside Service will be held in Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his brothers, Larry, Anthony Jr., and Gary Thibodeaux; sisters, Veronica White, Denne Price, Edna Boquet (Victor), and Sophie Thibodeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony Sr. and Dorothy Thibodeaux; and brother, Julius Thibodeaux.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
