|
|
Ronald "Twin" Lemon departed this life Sunday, June 19, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine. He was 51, a native and resident of Klotzville.
Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church in Ewellville from 8 a.m. until Religious Services at 10 a.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lemon; mother, Earline Lemon; son, Chad Joseph; brothers, Tyrone Lemon (Annie), Jerome Lemon and Donald Lemon; sisters, Barbie Jane Lewis, Deborah L. Garnett (Grandison) and Brenda Johnson (Kriby); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He as preceded in death by his father Spurgeon Lemon and sister, Mary Ann Miles. Arrangements are by Williams& Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019