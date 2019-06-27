Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Lemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lemon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lemon Obituary
Ronald "Twin" Lemon departed this life Sunday, June 19, 2019 at Legacy Nursing Home, Plaquemine. He was 51, a native and resident of Klotzville.
Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville from 2 to 4 p.m. and Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church in Ewellville from 8 a.m. until Religious Services at 10 a.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lemon; mother, Earline Lemon; son, Chad Joseph; brothers, Tyrone Lemon (Annie), Jerome Lemon and Donald Lemon; sisters, Barbie Jane Lewis, Deborah L. Garnett (Grandison) and Brenda Johnson (Kriby); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He as preceded in death by his father Spurgeon Lemon and sister, Mary Ann Miles. Arrangements are by Williams& Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now