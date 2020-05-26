|
Ronald "Ronnie" Patrick Bergeron, 74, was born in Big Bayou Black on December 15, 1945 to Sterling and Rose Mary Bergeron. He gained his angel wings and joined the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Kate Portier Bergeron, on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was a native and resident of Houma.
The family held a private service at Chauvin Funeral Home, with burial taken place in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.
He is survived by his five children, Candy Marie Boudreaux and husband, Dallas; Ronald "Beau" Bergeron Jr. and wife, Dawn, Heidi Lynn LeCompte and husband, Rodney, Shana Flair Naquin and husband, Kirk, and Misty Rose Marcel and husband, Jay. He was a proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren whom he adored and was so proud of: Erica LeCompte Rock and husband, Bobby, Beth Marie Boudreaux, Austin Joseph Boudreaux and wife, Trista, Alyson Kate LeCompte, Jayce Kyle Marcel, Dylan Patrick Bergeron and fiancé, Carsyn Douglas, Maycee Rose Marcel, Lauren Ashley Bergeron, Jayden Kyle Marcel; Madelyn Kate Naquin, and Maylen Rose Marcel; and three great-grandchildren, Sterling Anthony Boudreaux, Luke Michael Rock, and Noah Paul Rock; his sisters, Claire Hatch, Juanita "Pie" (Frank) Lajaunie, Robin Duhon, and Merry Beth (Jason) Fleming, brothers, Dwight (Norma) Bergeron and Perry Bergeron; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He is reunited in heaven by his wife, Kate Marie Portier Bergeron; his mother and father, Rose Mary Buquet Bergeron and Sterling Joseph Bergeron; sister, Reba Burnett; and brothers, Sterling Bergeron, Jr., Gene Bergeron, Leland Bergeron, and John Wayne "Wayne" Bergeron.
Ronnie was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He loved his family and friends and would brag about his children and grandchildren to just about anyone. He was known by all for kindness, compassion, and always just being a good man. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need without hesitation.
Ronnie cared for animals his entire life. There was never a moment there weren't pets in his house and yard. He raised various birds and Australian Shepherds, always having his favorite Aussie, Katie Lou by his side. His legacy will live on through all those who were so blessed to know him.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020