Ronald Phillip Plaisance Sr.

Ronald Phillip Plaisance Sr. Obituary
Ronald Phillip Plaisance Sr., 63, of Larose died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Born in New Orleans on Oct. 27, 1956 he was a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish. He had a lengthy career as a boat captain, most recently employed by Florida Marine.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Elizabeth Gambino Plaisance; one son, Ronald P. Plaisance Jr. (Kayla); one daughter, Rhonda Plaisance Johnson (John); four brothers, Augustin "AJ", Johnny, Arnold and Donald; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Gustavia Plaisance; sister, Arlene Plaisance Guidry; and one great-grandson.

Family and friends of Ronald are invited to attend a memorial celebration in his honor at 12 p.m. on Dec. 21, hosted by the family at his residence 229 W. 26th Street in Larose.

Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
