Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Sprague Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Sprague Parker Obituary
Ronald Sprague Parker, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on March 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Raceland.

He is survived by his daughter, Hailey Parker; sister, Kim Marlene Anne Danos; nephews, Ryan and Cody; niece, Angela; grandson, Dylan; great-granddaughters, Maya and Kaya-Rain; and cousins, Tyler and David Rembert.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorina Felarise; son, Ronald Sprague Parker Jr.; daughter, Melissa Anne Parker; second wife, Gloria Lorousse; parents, Thomas and Doris Sprague Parker; and step-fathers, Te-mon Danos and Julius Caesar.

He joined the United States Navy at eighteen years old and proudly served.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now