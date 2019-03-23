|
|
Ronald Sprague Parker, 75, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on March 18, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Raceland.
He is survived by his daughter, Hailey Parker; sister, Kim Marlene Anne Danos; nephews, Ryan and Cody; niece, Angela; grandson, Dylan; great-granddaughters, Maya and Kaya-Rain; and cousins, Tyler and David Rembert.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorina Felarise; son, Ronald Sprague Parker Jr.; daughter, Melissa Anne Parker; second wife, Gloria Lorousse; parents, Thomas and Doris Sprague Parker; and step-fathers, Te-mon Danos and Julius Caesar.
He joined the United States Navy at eighteen years old and proudly served.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019