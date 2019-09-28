Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Ronald Thomas Ray Sr.

Ronald Thomas Ray Sr. Obituary
Ronald Thomas Ray Sr., 71, passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2019. He was a native and resident of Gray.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held at later date.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Kibodeaux Ray; children, Ronald Ray Jr., Amanda Ray Arcement (Jacob), Amber Ray Goforth (Aaron), and Ryan Ray; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rena Breaux Sonier; and step-father, Jeweth Sonier.

Ronald was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved him. He was dedicated to his family and they were always key to his decisions in life.

He will never be forgotten and always loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019
