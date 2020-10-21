RonKeem Jamal Howard

Houma - RonKeem Jamal Howard, 30, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew Street in Houma, La.

He is survived by his sons, O'Mir Wade and Legend Howard; daughter, Success Howard; parents, Ronald, Sr. and Nancy Castle Howard; brothers, Ronald Howard, Jr. and Gerald Howard; niece, Ariyah Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmo Howard and Geraldine Davis; maternal grandparents, William and Olivia Johnson Castle.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



