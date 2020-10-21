1/1
RonKeem Jamal Howard
Houma - RonKeem Jamal Howard, 30, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew Street in Houma, La.
He is survived by his sons, O'Mir Wade and Legend Howard; daughter, Success Howard; parents, Ronald, Sr. and Nancy Castle Howard; brothers, Ronald Howard, Jr. and Gerald Howard; niece, Ariyah Howard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmo Howard and Geraldine Davis; maternal grandparents, William and Olivia Johnson Castle.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
