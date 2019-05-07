Ronnie "Blacky" Foret, 71, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was a native and resident of Chauvin and a resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Chauvin Funeral Home. Ministry services will begin at noon following visitation at the funeral home. Burial will take place after services in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.



Blacky is survived by Linda Foret; children, Dawn Miller and husband, Nicholas, Ronnie Foret Jr. and wife, Danielle, Denise Foret Barbe and husband, Marc, Kachina King and husband, Justin, and Sean Foret and wife, Angie; brother, Roger Foret Sr.; and sisters, Maxine Foret and Peggy Foret Garde; grandchildren, Kortnee, Tyler, Cade, Caine, Bryanna, Caylee, Graci, Riley, Sam, Jase, Melissa, and Bella; and great-grandchildren, Summer Grace, Sebastian, and Barret.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Dorena LeBouef Foret; grandson, Trevor James; and brothers, Tommy Foret and Michael Foret.



He was a member of the Houma HOG Chapter and a Patriot Guard Rider. He was not a veteran; but was a strong supporter of all Veterans. He especially had a dedication to Veterans of the Vietnam War.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 7 to May 8, 2019