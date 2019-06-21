|
|
Ronnie L. Guidry, 77, a native of Zwolle, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, surrounded by his family when Jesus took him home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at First Baptist Church of Thibodaux. Religious service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Broussard Guidry; son Shanon Guidry and wife Amy Westerman Guidry; daughter Melissa Guidry Yager and husband Jay Yager; brother Michael Guidry; sister Rita Jo Guidry Porteau; grandchildren Dallas Guidry and wife Abbey Guidry, Katelyn Guidry Hoover and husband Blake Hoover, Bryson Guidry, Shai Yager and John Yager III; and great-granddaughter, Rustyn Hoover.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre Guidry and Florence Chambers Guidry; and brother Roger Guidry.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Production Operators Inc. as an Area Superintendent. He was a loving father and "Pappy," who loved the Lord with all his heart, and a father figure and grandfather figure to many. His love for the Lord was a beautiful testimony for his children and grandchildren.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 21 to June 22, 2019