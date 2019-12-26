Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Ronnie O. Davis Sr. Obituary
Ronnie O. Davis Sr. "Dig Man" departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. He was 60, a native and resident of Napoleonville.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and resume on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.

Ronnie is Survived by his mother, Dorothy Davis Meads (Ulis); son, Ronnie Davis Jr. (Treneice); daughter Richelle Washington (Denzell); brother Earl Davis Jr. (Wanda); sisters, Debra Davis and Betty Henderson (Cornelle); a numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Davis Sr.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
