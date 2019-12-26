|
Ronnie O. Davis Sr. "Dig Man" departed this life on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma. He was 60, a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville and resume on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in the church cemetery.
Ronnie is Survived by his mother, Dorothy Davis Meads (Ulis); son, Ronnie Davis Jr. (Treneice); daughter Richelle Washington (Denzell); brother Earl Davis Jr. (Wanda); sisters, Debra Davis and Betty Henderson (Cornelle); a numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Davis Sr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019