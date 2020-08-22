Ronnie Thibodaux

Ronnie "Potat" Thibodaux, 55, a native and resident of Chackbay, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Visitation is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and 8-10:30 a.m. Monday at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chackbay. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Donna Vicknair Thibodaux; mother, Shirley Thibodaux; brother, Walter Butch Thibodaux Jr. and wife Bridget; sister, Penny Thibodaux; nephew, Derek Thibodaux and wife Nicole; and great-nephew, Kooper Thibodaux.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Paul Thibodaux Sr.
He will be missed and loved by all who called him a friend. He had a free spirit that enjoyed life to the fullest. He had a passion for racing drag cars. He knew every angle of the sport from mechanic to driver. He earned the nickname "Fastest Fatman" on the race track. He was proud of his time as owner and operator of Thibodaux's Wrecker Service and LPSO Fleet Operations Supervisor. He also gave back to his community with the Potat and Donna Festival to help raise money for Relay For Life
.
Special thanks to Thibodaux Regional ICU, ER and Med Surg 2 North.