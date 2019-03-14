|
|
Ronqullian I. "Ron" Wagner departed this life on Thursday March 7, 2019, at Medical Center of Southeast Texas. He was 43, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Houston, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1104 Lagarde St. in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Jace Miller Wagner; his mother, Carolyn G. Wagner; brothers, Jermane (Tara), Quincy (Monica), and Traig Wagner; sister, Dedria Thomas; and maternal grandmother, Barbara Goff.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isiah Wagner Jr.; niece, J'la Wagner; paternal grandparents, Lisker and Isiah Wagner Sr.; and maternal grandfather, Garrison Goff Jr.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019