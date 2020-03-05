Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Roosevelt Fountain Obituary
Roosevelt Fountain departed this life on Friday, Feb. 21, at Chateau Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. He was 73, a native and resident of Raceland.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

Roosevelt is survived by his son, Roosevelt Fountain Jr.; three stepsons, Larry, Michael and James Ingram; and three stepdaughters, Brenda Fusilier, Kathy Major and Sharon Jarvis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
