|
|
Roosevelt Fountain departed this life on Friday, Feb. 21, at Chateau Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma. He was 73, a native and resident of Raceland.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Roosevelt is survived by his son, Roosevelt Fountain Jr.; three stepsons, Larry, Michael and James Ingram; and three stepdaughters, Brenda Fusilier, Kathy Major and Sharon Jarvis.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020