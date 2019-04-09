Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
720 Talbot Ave
Thibodaux, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
720 Talbot Ave
Thibodaux, LA
Roosevelt J. Breaux Jr.

Roosevelt J. Breaux Jr. Obituary
Roosevelt J. Breaux Jr., 75, a native of Klotzville and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on April 4, 2019.

Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1 in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 720 Talbot Ave. in Thibodaux. Entombment in St. Joseph Mausoleum.

Roosevelt is survived by his wife, Cheryl Breaux; son, Reginald Breaux; brother, Thaddeus Breaux (Linda); sisters, Mary Ann Melancon, Catherine Clark (Ernest), Shirley Brown, Luciera Simon (Alfred), Janice Simon, and Carolyn Larkins (Quentin); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eula Mae and Roosevelt Breaux Sr.; son, Roosevelt Breaux III; and one brother.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
