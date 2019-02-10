|
Roosevelt John Falgout, 82, a lifelong resident of Pointe Aux Chene, passed away on Feb. 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Pointe Aux Chene Fire Station from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume Wednesday Feb. 13, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rita Dardar Falgout; son, John Thomas Falgout and wife Renee'; granddaughters, Amber Falgout, Areil Falgout; grandsons, Andrez' Falgout, Alex Ratcliff; sister, Mary Falgout Warren; great-grandsons, Joseph Falgout, Jermiah Falgout and Bricen Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Falgout and Gertrude Thibodeaux Falgout; and brother, Junius Falgout.
Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019