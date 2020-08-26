Rory Owen Marr Sr., age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was a native of Glens Falls, N.Y. and a resident of Gibson.



Rory is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Ann Lathrop MacDougall; stepson, John R. MacDougall Jr. and wife, Andrea, and James E. MacDougall Sr. and wife, Corawan "Pung"; stepdaughter, Anne M. Boudreaux and husband, Clinton; brother, Sean Marr; grandchildren, Amber Marr, Dylan Marr, Devin Marr, Sara MacDougall, Jeffrey MacDougall, Kimberly Wiggins, Evan Boudreaux, James "Jimmy" MacDougall, Jr., Ryan MacDougall, Edward MacDougall, Joshua MacDougall, Bam MacDougall, and Bum MacDougall; great-grandchild, Justin Wiggins Jr.; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in New York.



He is preceded in death by his son, Rory O. Marr Jr.; daughter, Jeanne Marr; parents, Joseph Henry Marr and Frances Madelyn Hurley Marr Golden; stepchildren, Jeffrey and Amy MacDougall; brothers, John, Brien Sr., and Phelan Marr; and sisters, Noreen Cheney and Darcie Carpenter.



Rory was a licensed Air Condition and Refrigeration tech as well as a maintenance and handyman. He enjoyed Mardi Gras and spending time with family and friends. He was known for helping people. He never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store