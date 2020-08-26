1/1
Rory Owen Marr Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rory Owen Marr Sr., age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was a native of Glens Falls, N.Y. and a resident of Gibson.

Rory is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Ann Lathrop MacDougall; stepson, John R. MacDougall Jr. and wife, Andrea, and James E. MacDougall Sr. and wife, Corawan "Pung"; stepdaughter, Anne M. Boudreaux and husband, Clinton; brother, Sean Marr; grandchildren, Amber Marr, Dylan Marr, Devin Marr, Sara MacDougall, Jeffrey MacDougall, Kimberly Wiggins, Evan Boudreaux, James "Jimmy" MacDougall, Jr., Ryan MacDougall, Edward MacDougall, Joshua MacDougall, Bam MacDougall, and Bum MacDougall; great-grandchild, Justin Wiggins Jr.; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in New York.

He is preceded in death by his son, Rory O. Marr Jr.; daughter, Jeanne Marr; parents, Joseph Henry Marr and Frances Madelyn Hurley Marr Golden; stepchildren, Jeffrey and Amy MacDougall; brothers, John, Brien Sr., and Phelan Marr; and sisters, Noreen Cheney and Darcie Carpenter.

Rory was a licensed Air Condition and Refrigeration tech as well as a maintenance and handyman. He enjoyed Mardi Gras and spending time with family and friends. He was known for helping people. He never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved