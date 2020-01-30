|
Rosa Mae Benoit Guidry, 94, a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Schriever, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever, from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever.
She is survived by her children, Judith Guidry, James Guidry Jr., Elaine Guidry Bedwell and husband, Barry Bedwell, and Kenneth Guidry and significant other, Suzanne Sandoval; grandchildren, Jodi Guidry Chadwick, Jay Guidry, Justin Bedwell, Matthew Bedwell, Amanda Bedwell LeBlanc, and Ellen Guidry; and great-grandchildren, Lynsey, Carey, Jacey, Avery, Rowan, Braxton, Jessa and Juliet.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jimmy" Guidry Sr.; father, Rodileus Benoit; mother, Judith Diez Benoit; five sisters; and three brothers.
Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020