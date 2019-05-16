|
|
Rosa Mae Ockman Rodrigue, 92, a native of Vacherie and resident of Chackbay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Rosa is survived by her sons, Victor "V.J." (Sharon) Rodrigue, and Donald Rodrigue; grandchildren Michael (Tiffany), Jason (Ashley), Wade, Mark Sr. (Chelsie) and Victoria "Viki"; as well as great-grandchildren, Mark Jr. "M.J.", Meredith, Thomas and one due in November.
Rosa is preceded in death by her husband, Horace "Bog" Rodrigue Sr.; her son, Horace Jr.; parents Maurice "Bycic" and Palmire Rome Ockman; brothers Wilson "WaWa", Maurice Jr. "Pete", Norman "Boy" and Herman "Tiny"; and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to VFW Post 5097 or Start Corporation's Veteran's Program. Donation envelopes will be available in church.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Thibodaux Health Care Center for their excellent care.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 16 to May 17, 2019