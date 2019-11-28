|
|
Rosalie Coleman Bolden, 73, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the New First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1220 Church Street in Houma. Burial will follow in Cornerstone Baptist Cemetery.
She is survived by her two sons, Arnel and his wife, Dr. LaToya Bolden, MD of Canton, MS; and Merrick Bolden of Houma; four grandchildren, Bryce, Brennyn, AriElle and Maxwell Bolden; mother, Mamie Smith Coleman; brothers, Clarence Jr. (Janice) and Burnett Coleman; and sisters, Barbara Mustiful, Corene and Irene Coleman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Bolden Jr.; father, Clarence Coleman Sr.; and brother, Albert Coleman.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019