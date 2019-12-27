Home

Rosalie Marie Arcement Thibodaux Obituary
Rosalie Marie Arcement Thibodaux, 91, a native and resident of St. John, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at St. John the Evangelist, Thibodaux, La., from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Thibodaux, La.

She is survived by her children, Michael Thibodaux, Sr. (Diane) , Gail Daigle (C. J.), Danny Thibodaux, Allen Thibodaux (Kim Shrock); eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Lorraine Angeron, Kathleen Himel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Joseph Thibodaux; father, Octave Arcement; mother, Selena Boudreaux Arcement; brother, Francis Arcement; and sister, Irene Dazee.

Rosalie worked for over 30 years for Mr. and Mrs. Camile Chiasson at the Chiasson Eye Care Center and thought of them as family.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
