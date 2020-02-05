|
Rosalie Mejia Duet, 85, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Lighthouse Worship Center in Galliano. Religious services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, with burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut Off.
She is survived by her children, Mary Duet, Robert Duet (Zoila), Philip Duet (Marisa) and Robin Hebert (Roy); brother Philip Mejia; sisters Mickie Savoie, Susan Clarke and Patsy Poole; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alcide J. Duet; parents Rudolph Mejia and Telosia Wesley; and brothers Donald Mejia Sr. and R.T. Mejia.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020