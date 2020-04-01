|
Rosaline Naquin Boudreaux, 78, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chene and resident of Houma, passed away on April 1, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held in her honor.
She is survived by her son, Earline Tony Boudreaux, Jr. and wife Donna; daughters Kay Porche and husband Glenn, and Joannie Sullivan and husband David; brother Godfrey Naquin and wife Betty; sister Gertrude "Tutti" Naquin; grandchildren Sunni Dantin, Erin Boudreaux, Jordan Boudreaux, Zackery Boudreaux, Jason Porche, Jake Porche, Ross Desselle, Brittany Dupre and Beau Sullivan; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earline "Earl" Boudreaux, Sr.; parents Lionel Naquin, Sr. and Cena Naquin; brothers Buvince Naquin, Sr., Lionel Naquin, Jr. and Murphy Naquin; and sisters Pauline Schouest, Ellen Naquin, and Brenda Dickey.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being with family, working in her yard with her flowers, and fishing. She will be sadly missed.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020