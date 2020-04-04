|
Rose Ann Weber Melancon, age 73, passed away at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was a native of Edgard and a resident of Thibodaux.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Rose is survived by her sons, Michael Glen Melancon and wife, Desiree, and Glen Melancon, Jr. and wife, Michele; daughter, Sherry Melancon Liner; sister, Marie Weber; sister-in-law, Susan Weber; granddaughters, Jessica Lynn Liner and Megan Elizabeth Liner; and great-grandsons, Laken Arnez Liner and Archer Gene Prestenback.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Glen Basil Melancon, Sr.; parents, Leon Joseph Weber, Sr.; and mother, Rose Mae Bernard and husband, Lawrence; son-in-law, Arnez Gene Liner; and brothers, Leon Jr., Wilbert, Michael, Norman and Jesse Weber.
Rose was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, coloring and playing bingo. She will be dearly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020