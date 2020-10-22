1/1
Rose Anna Gautreaux
1953 - 2020
Pointe-Aux-Chenes - Rose Anna Gautreaux, age 67, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Rose Anna is survived by her husband Loveless "L.J." Gautreaux, Jr.; sons, Ray Anthony Price and wife Donna, Rick James Price and wife Candazes, beloved daughter, Shelley Price Dupre and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Cameron Price, Kimberly Price, Brady Dupre, Julie Dupre, Sarah Price, and Blake Price; mother, Anna Mae Dupre; brothers, Curtis Dupre and wife Peggy, R.J. Dupre and wife Claudia, and Frankie Dupre and wife Tammy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Bernadine Nelton and four stepchildren.
Rose Anna is preceded in death by her first husband of thirty-five years, Terry Joseph Price; father, Raymond Dupre, Sr.
Rose Anna was a beautiful woman who loved and served her Lord. She loved her family dearly and her enjoyment came from her grandchildren. In her later years, after her first husband passed away, she met and married L.J. together they brought each other happiness for the past twelve years. Rose Anna spent most of her career as a self-employed hairdresser. She worked at Shady Acres as a site manager for ten years and the Council on Aging for Terrebonne Parish. Anyone who knew Rose Anna knew she was a very gracious woman, peaceful and loving. She was also grateful for all things big and small. Her favorite times were spent watching her grandkids participate in their various activities and having sleep overs. Rose Anna is now at rest and in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rose Anna Gautreaux.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
24
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
OCT
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
OCT
24
Burial
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery
October 22, 2020
I'm so sorry - I don't think I ever met her but if like her brothers she was a beautiful person. I know her mom is heartbroken as you all are. Prayers for peace.
Libbi Moore
Friend
