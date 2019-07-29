|
Rose "Sis" B. Guidry, 90, a native and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galliano. Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m., with burial following in Cheramie Cemetery.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Gail Duet and Penny LeBlanc (Billy); sister, Kathy Cheramie; grandchildren, Chad Duet (Claudia), Phyllis Moody (Jeff), Davy LeBlanc (Brooke), Corey LeBlanc, Robby LeBlanc (Crystal) and Bobby LeBlanc; and great-grandchildren, Jerry, Victoria, Bryson, Hayden and Hailey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Parrison Guidry; parents, Moise Sr. and Antoinette Blanchard; brothers, Collins Sr., Moise Jr. and Leo Paul Blanchard; and sisters, Anna Mae Lafont, Priscilla Harmon, Jeannette Lala, Emelie Crochet, and Robin Rousse.
Sis loved flowers and gardening and spending time with her family.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 29 to July 30, 2019