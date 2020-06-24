Rose (Bychurch) Chabert
Rose Bychurch Chabert, 88, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, June 26th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Rose is survived by her daughters, Mona (Casey) Curole, Sandy (Duke Mullen) Chabert and Cindy Chabert; grandchildren, Shane and Kristin Curole, Jrew, Darcy and Malaina Lafont; and sister, Doris (JJ) Cochennic.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Kata" Chabert; parents, Albert and Angelique Mayet Bychurch; brothers, Charlie Bychurch, Noah Bychurch, Raymond Bychurch and Irvin Bychurch; and sisters, Bernice Dufrene, Odette Bychurch.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUN
26
Burial
church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
