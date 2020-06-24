Rose Bychurch Chabert, 88, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, June 26th at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Rose is survived by her daughters, Mona (Casey) Curole, Sandy (Duke Mullen) Chabert and Cindy Chabert; grandchildren, Shane and Kristin Curole, Jrew, Darcy and Malaina Lafont; and sister, Doris (JJ) Cochennic.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Kata" Chabert; parents, Albert and Angelique Mayet Bychurch; brothers, Charlie Bychurch, Noah Bychurch, Raymond Bychurch and Irvin Bychurch; and sisters, Bernice Dufrene, Odette Bychurch.



Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



