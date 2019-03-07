|
Rose Deboue Truxillo, 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux. Religious services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Moses Baptist Church. Burial in the church cemetery.
Rose is survived by her sons, Frank Johnson Jr. (Shirley), Carl Johnson (Phyllis), Darryl Johnson and Cory Truxillo; daughters, Darlene Heard (Wardell), Nanette Johnson and Fran Kilbourne (George); brothers, Jerry, Phillip and Jimmy Wilson Jr.; sisters, Elsie Bell, Ethel Hills, Louise Wilson and Joyce Adams; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Jimmy Wilson Sr.; brother, Charlie Price; and sisters, Thelma Wilson and Kate Price.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019