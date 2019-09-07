|
Rose Guidry Adams, age 87, a native of Arnaudville and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Private family services were held.
She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Adams Rousse and husband, Ricky; son, Henry A. Adams and wife, Donna; son-in-law, Calvin Comeaux; grandchildren, Tiffany Eichorn, Crystal Theriot, Adam Rousse, Maggie Pitre and Brooke Guilfou; and great-grandchildren, Austin Liner, Angelle Giroir, Addison Rousse, Adam John Eichorn, Holland Eichorn, Gracie Rousse, Julianna Theriot, Bethany Theriot, Colby Theriot, Zoey Pitre, Ryder Pitre, Landon Eichorn and Noah Guilfou.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Adams Sr.; daughter, Rosie Adams Comeaux; granddaughter, Jessica Rousse Liner; and parents, Lucien and Ada Guidry.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019