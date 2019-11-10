|
Mrs. Rose Dell Jeff, a native of Houma and a resident of Carson, Calif., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 88.
Rosie (as she was so affectionately known) was a retiree of the Terrebonne Parish School System having worked there for over 30 years. She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at a young age and was a member of the Del Amo Church of Christ in Carson, Calif.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters, Alma Jean Bolden (Matthew) of Katy, Texas; and Antoinette Jeff of Carson; brother Freddie Brown Jr. of Thibodaux; sisters Thelma Coleman and Elnora Bolden of Houma and Mildred Weathers of New Albany, Ind.; grandchildren Ronyell Jeff (Jennifer) of Novato, Calif.; Niya Mann of Katy, Tex.; and Tiffany Moore of San Francisco; four greatgrandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel Jeff; her parents, Freddie Brown Sr. and Martha (Cheatham) Brown; daughter, Gloria Ann Jeff-Moore; brothers Harry, Antoine, Frank and Royal Brown; sisters Beulah Moore and Hazel Muzzall; and great-grandchildren Logan Mann and Legend Mann.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Cypress Forest Lawn Mortuary, 4471 Lincoln Avenue in Cypress, Calif. Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 at the mortuary.
Cypress Forest Lawn Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019