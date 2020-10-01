Rose L. Cheramie

Raceland - Rose L. Cheramie, 85, a native of Lockport and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport on Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Rita (Rodney) Arceneaux, Rhonda (Bryan) Plaisance, Becky (Billy) Hanks, Roxanne (Wayne) Cheramie, Rory Cheramie and Roddy (Marcy) Cheramie; brother, Manfred LeBlanc; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy J. Cheramie; parents, Charles and Carrie LeBlanc; grandchild, Logan Hanks; brother, Roy LeBlanc and Dalton LeBlanc.

Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.



