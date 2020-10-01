1/1
Rose L. Cheramie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose L. Cheramie
Raceland - Rose L. Cheramie, 85, a native of Lockport and resident of Raceland passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport on Saturday, October 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Rita (Rodney) Arceneaux, Rhonda (Bryan) Plaisance, Becky (Billy) Hanks, Roxanne (Wayne) Cheramie, Rory Cheramie and Roddy (Marcy) Cheramie; brother, Manfred LeBlanc; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Roy J. Cheramie; parents, Charles and Carrie LeBlanc; grandchild, Logan Hanks; brother, Roy LeBlanc and Dalton LeBlanc.
Falgout Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
3838 Louisiana 1
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-5261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved