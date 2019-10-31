|
Rose Mae Worley Davis, 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and continue from 10 a.m. to religious services at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 147 Cancienne Road in Labadieville. Burial in the Christ Baptist Church Cemetery in Belle Rose.
Rose is survived by her son, O'Daniel Davis; daughters, Sherbronkery Richard and Shirlman Davis; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Davis Jr.; parents, Paul and Rose Lee Worley; son, Oscar Davis; brothers, Leo and Wilfred Worley; sisters, Agnes and Ethel Worley and Shirley Lewis; and four grandchildren.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019