Rose Marie Vito Obituary
Rose Marie Vito, 62, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 pm on Friday, Jan. 10, at Falgout Funeral Home in Raceland.

Rose is survived by her companion, Larry J. Breaux Sr.; children, Cynthia Marie Sanchez (Ernest Touro), Laura A. Troney and Darrel Joseph Vito; sisters, Anna Vito, Leona Vito, Barbara Vito and Toaza Parfait; mother, Theresa Vito; four stepchildren; six step-grandchildren; and godchildren, Johnathon and Christopher Vito.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wilton Vito Sr.; brother, Joseph "Te-Tad" Vito Jr.; and baby boy Mike.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
