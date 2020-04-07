|
|
Rose Mary Avery departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence in Thibodaux. She was 76, a native of Napoleonville.
A private service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd. in Thibodaux, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.
Rose is survived by her sister, Geraldine Granger; godchildren, Raymond Burrell, Loretta Barrio, Hank Gage and Blair Barrio; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Willie Joseph, Sr.; brothers, Raymond, Chester and Willie Joseph, Jr.; and sisters, Betty Jean Joseph and Lillie Mae Barrio.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020