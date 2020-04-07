Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd.
Thibodaux, LA
Rose Mary Avery Obituary
Rose Mary Avery departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence in Thibodaux. She was 76, a native of Napoleonville.

A private service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd. in Thibodaux, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Rose is survived by her sister, Geraldine Granger; godchildren, Raymond Burrell, Loretta Barrio, Hank Gage and Blair Barrio; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and Willie Joseph, Sr.; brothers, Raymond, Chester and Willie Joseph, Jr.; and sisters, Betty Jean Joseph and Lillie Mae Barrio.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
