|
|
Rose Mary Labat Evans, age 90, born in White Castle, a native of LaPlace, and a resident of Houma for 71 years, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until Mass at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial to follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.
She is survived by her four children, Eddie Evans Jr. (Loretta), Sally Evans, Ronnie Evans and Alice Bairnsfather (Bryan); six grandchildren, Cade Evans (Julie), Jeff Evans (Vanessa), Maggie
O'Quin (Colby), Mac LeBoeuf (Brittney), Kyle Evans and Evan LeBoeuf; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Noeline Satterlee and Sarah Abbatiello.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Evans Sr.; parents, Joseph and Mary Guercio Labat; and brother, Arnold Labat.
She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Daughters Court of Our Lady of Perpetual Help #1848 of Houma at St. Bernadette.
The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry and his staff for years of treatment and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Bernadette Catholic Church or .
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019