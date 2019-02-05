|
Rose Mary Ledet Leonard, 86, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Vivian, La., passed away on Monday, Feb., 4, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with burial in Cheramie Cemetery.
Rose Mary is survived by her husband, Karl Leonard; son, Carl Chauvin; sister, Una Mae Ledet Cheramie; her dog, Baby; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Ledet and Bertha Cheramie Ledet; sister, Earline Ledet Griffin; and brothers, Ernest Ledet Jr., William E. Ledet and Lee Earl Ledet.
Rose Mary enjoyed dancing, traveling, caring for others, especially her dog, Baby, flower arranging and crocheting.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter in her honor.
Samart-Mothe funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019