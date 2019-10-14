|
Rose Mary "Maw Maw, Maw Irvy" Pierce Adams, 89, a native of Cut Off and resident of Larose, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Funeral Mass will begin at 12 p.m., with burial following in the Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Rose Mary was a wonderful mother who will be missed by her family; sons, Scott (Sharlene), Todd (Gesele) and Michael (Kim); daughter, Mary Alario (Pete); grandchildren, Billy (Joe), Leith (Tricia), Trevis (Daphney), Mindy (Trampas), Alisha (Eric), Austin, Terrence (Alison), Addie (Anthony) and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Maggie Jo, Scott T., Trenton, Olivia, Cohen, Teague, Cagney, Hayes, Isla, Briggs, Kannon, Kinsley, Kruz, Kase, Kaia, Alex, Isabel, Nate, Ace, Rosemary and Eli; and brother, Webster Pierce Jr.
We take comfort in knowing Rose Mary is joyfully reunited in eternal life with her husband of 65 years, Irvin Anthony Adams; great-grandchild, Peyton LeCoq; parents, Webster Sr. and Odeia C. Pierce; and sisters, Peggy Guidry and Mary Ann Loupe.
Maw Irvy was a physical education instructor with the Lafourche Parish School Board. She served as a Eucharistic Minister and sang with the Our Lady of the Rosary Choir for many years.
She was a dutiful Catholic who loved to pray and share her faith. She enjoyed traveling, reading and working in her yard, especially with her flowers. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Terrebonne General and caregivers for the care and compassion provided.
Falgout Funeral Home of Galliano is in charge of arrangements.
