Rose Mary Williams, 98, a native of Belle Rose, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Celebration services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11a.m. and 1 p.m. at Duggan's Funeral Service in San Francisco.



She was the last surviving sibling of ten: Elizabeth, Roena, Bernice, Denise, Rose, Albertha, Williana, Gus, Jr., Murray, and James. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Ronald of San Francisco, California; and her baby daughter, Yulanda (Anthony Crosley) of El Sobrante, California; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus, Sr. and Rosie Williams; spouse, Rev. Harry Williams Sr.; son: Harry Williams Jr.; daughters: "Baby" Williams and Unjolla Williams-Daniels; six sisters; and three brothers.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store