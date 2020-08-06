1/1
Rose Mary Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Williams, 98, a native of Belle Rose, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Celebration services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11a.m. and 1 p.m. at Duggan's Funeral Service in San Francisco.

She was the last surviving sibling of ten: Elizabeth, Roena, Bernice, Denise, Rose, Albertha, Williana, Gus, Jr., Murray, and James. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Ronald of San Francisco, California; and her baby daughter, Yulanda (Anthony Crosley) of El Sobrante, California; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gus, Sr. and Rosie Williams; spouse, Rev. Harry Williams Sr.; son: Harry Williams Jr.; daughters: "Baby" Williams and Unjolla Williams-Daniels; six sisters; and three brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved