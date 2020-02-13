|
Rose May Guidry, 93, of Houma, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Rose Mary Bergeron; grandchildren, Rose Marie Bergeron (Laura Onorato), Laurie Duplantis (Denis Jr.), Penny Bergeron, Lois Ledet (Lloyd Sr.), Randy Bergeron (Dora), Clarence Bergeron, and John Bergeron Jr. (Twila); 19 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Guidry; daughter Joanne Guidry; two great-grandchildren; parents Usey and Emmelian Babin; and sister Eula May Volcain.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020