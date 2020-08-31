1/1
Rose R. Cheramie
Rose R. Cheramie, 90, a native and resident of Golden Meadow, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery.

Rose is survived by her children, Susan Martin, Dean (Helen) Cheramie and Lena (Donald) Duet; sisters, Ruth Eymard and Geraldine Mayeur; grandchildren, Maria Ramsdell, Sara Gravois, Zach Cheramie, Marley Duet, Annelise Cheramie and Chris Duet; and many great-grandchildren who loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Lydia Rogers; brothers, Nolan Rogers, Early Rogers, and Cleveland Rogers; sisters, Shirley Plaisance, Carrie Cheramie and Mabel (Loflin) Liner; son-in-law, James Martin; and her beloved son, Floyd Cheramie.

Rose was like a mother to all. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
17330 West Main Street
Galliano, LA 70354
(985) 632-6112
