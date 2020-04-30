|
|
Rosemary C. Richard, 95, a native of Golden Meadow, resident of Cut Off, and for the past several years Lockport,passed away on April 29, 2020 due to Covid-19.
Private services will be held.
Mrs. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Charlene Allemand (Wilton); sons, Leon Richard Jr. (Merlie), and Ray Richard (Karen); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Patty Callais.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Richard Sr.; parents, Lorris Sr. and Semonette Callais; sisters, Camelia Richoux and Beatrice Guidroz; and brother, Lorris Callais Jr.
Rosemary was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she served as a commentator, Eucharistic minister, money counter, and sang in the choir. She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society and Catholic Daughters, and was a long time employee of the Cut Off Clinic serving as the receptionist.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests Masses or donations in Mrs. Rosemary name to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Holy Savior Catholic Church.
Services by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020