Rosemary D. Becnel
Rosemary D. Becnel, born on January 2, 1942, a native of Edgard, Louisiana and a resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 78.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jean Becnel, Jr.; children, Roseann B. Garcia (fiance Sterling Savoie, Jr.), Vonnie Ledet (Donald), and Fess Becnel (Yvonne); grandchildren, Christy Becnel (boyfriend Edward Funk) and Kirk Theriot (Keesha); great-grandchildren, Adam and Aiden Theriot; sisters, Lena Mae Rink, Delores Dempster, and Judy Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Becnel; parents, Deal Dempster and Alice Simoneaux Dempster; brothers, A.J. Dempster, Ray Dempster, and Julius Dempster; and sister, Diane Dempster.
She enjoyed fishing with her husband and working in her garden. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
