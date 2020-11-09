1/1
Rosemary D. Becnel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary D. Becnel
Rosemary D. Becnel, born on January 2, 1942, a native of Edgard, Louisiana and a resident of Chackbay, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 78.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 8:30 am until 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Chackbay at 10:30 am. Burial will take place at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jean Becnel, Jr.; children, Roseann B. Garcia (fiance Sterling Savoie, Jr.), Vonnie Ledet (Donald), and Fess Becnel (Yvonne); grandchildren, Christy Becnel (boyfriend Edward Funk) and Kirk Theriot (Keesha); great-grandchildren, Adam and Aiden Theriot; sisters, Lena Mae Rink, Delores Dempster, and Judy Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Becnel; parents, Deal Dempster and Alice Simoneaux Dempster; brothers, A.J. Dempster, Ray Dempster, and Julius Dempster; and sister, Diane Dempster.
She enjoyed fishing with her husband and working in her garden. She will be dearly missed by all her loved ones.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved